1 Killed, 2 Injured In Medfield Crash

MEDFIELD (CBS) – One person was killed and two others have been hospitalized after a crash on Route 109 in Medfield.
Medfield Police officers were finishing up a traffic stop when they saw a vehicle speeding by them. As they radioed for help, they heard a crash.
The crash happened in the area of Pederzini Drive. It appears three cars were involved, and one ended up on its roof.
Debris was scattered all over the roadway. Route 109 was shut down for several hours.
No other information has been released.