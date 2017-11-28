1 Killed, 2 Injured In Medfield Crash

MEDFIELD (CBS) – One person was killed and two others have been hospitalized after a crash on Route 109 in Medfield.

Medfield Police officers were finishing up a traffic stop when they saw a vehicle speeding by them. As they radioed for help, they heard a crash.

crash13 1 Killed, 2 Injured In Medfield Crash

The crash happened in the area of Pederzini Drive. It appears three cars were involved, and one ended up on its roof.

crash23 1 Killed, 2 Injured In Medfield Crash

Debris was scattered all over the roadway. Route 109 was shut down for several hours.

No other information has been released.

