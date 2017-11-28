Fire Scare Prompts Major Response At Boston LNG Tank

Filed Under: Dorchester, LNG tank

BOSTON (CBS) – There was a scare at the liquefied natural gas tank in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon. Boston Fire says alarms sounded prompting a level 2 hazmat response at the tank near I-93.

The alarm was sounded after a worker at the pumping station thought he saw flames and immediately followed safety protocol by setting off the foam suppression system.

“It was a visual, it wasn’t a detector that went off or anything I think it was, from what I know, I think it was just something that he visualized you know by looking at the cameras,” said Jerry Fontana, Boston Fire Chief of Operations.

No flames were ever found and none of the meters showed any kind of leak.

Roadways and I-93 exit ramps were briefly shut down in the area.

