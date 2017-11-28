Family Targeted In Walmart Parking Lot On Black Friday

SALEM (CBS) – Giselle says what was supposed to be a fun night out shopping with the family on Black Friday turned frightening for her and her boyfriend’s family. “He said ‘I’m going to find out where you live and I am going to kill you,’” Giselle said.

Police say out of nowhere the family was verbally attacked and almost run over by 56-year-old Robert McCarthy inside the Walmart parking lot in Salem. They say McCarthy started yelling racially and sexually charged comments.

“He started pointing at her son and started doing something sexual with his hand and mouth,” Giselle said.

Police say McCarthy was causing a stir inside Walmart and was asked to leave just moments before the incident. That’s when McCarthy is accused of using his car as a weapon. “He started going around and around trying to hit us and saying he was going to kill us,” Giselle said.

Other shoppers then jumped in to help, blocking his car with their cars. Police arrived moments later and placed McCarthy under arrest. He now faces numerous charges including four counts of attempted murder and sexual assault.

“He knew what he was doing and saying, using racial slurs in Spanish too. We wonder why he did this to us?” Giselle asked.

Giselle said not only was their Thanksgiving weekend ruined, they’re now also afraid to shop for Christmas. “We are traumatized by this. This was our first Black Friday and I know it will be the last,” Giselle said.

McCarthy is being held without bail. He’s due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Monday.