Christmas Decorations Stolen Off Front Porch For A Second Time

DRACUT (CBS) — Some holiday cheer is missing from a Dracut neighborhood after a family’s decorations were stolen from their front porch for the second time.

“I was just so disappointed because those lanterns were so beautiful,” Judy Bromaghim said.

The two missing stainless-steel lanterns cost about $250 each.

“I put out our decorations four days ago and when I woke up this morning the two lanterns were gone,” she said.

To make matters worse, this is not their first time dealing with a Grinch.

“This is the second time. One year they took everything: wreaths, garland, lights off the shrubs, all the extension cords, the timer,” Bromaghim explained.

Her family will now be installing surveillance cameras and Dracut Police are looking into the incident.

Police Chief Peter Bartlett is reminding the public to be careful with their decorations.

Barlett said, “Obviously this time of year we want to caution our residents: make sure anything they leave outside, if it’s of significant value, that they bring it in.”

“The best security system you can have is each other as neighbors. If you look out for each other and if you see something, say something,” he added.

Bromaghim said they still plan to keep some decorations out, but nothing of value.

