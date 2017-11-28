FDA: ‘Bone Treats’ Causing Dog Deaths And Illnesses

CBS Local — While you are looking for treats to give to your dog, you may want to think twice about “bone treats.”

The FDA says they have received about 68 reports of pet illnesses, and even deaths, related to “bone treats.” Some of the reports involved more than one dog.

These treats differ from the uncooked butcher-type bones because they are processed and packaged for sale as dog treats. The products may be dried through a smoking process or by baking, and may contain other ingredients such as preservatives, seasonings or smoke flavorings.

Many bone treats for dogs including treats described as “Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones,” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones,” were listed in the reports.

“Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet,” says Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian in the Center for Veterinary Medicine at the FDA.

Illnesses reported to FDA by owners and veterinarians in dogs that have eaten bone treats have included:

Gastrointestinal obstruction (blockage in the digestive tract)

Choking

Cuts and wounds in the mouth or on the tonsils

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Bleeding from the rectum

Death

The FDA added that a total of 90 dogs were reported to them as having been affected by the products; 15 of the dogs died from their illnesses.

[H/T CBS Baltimore]