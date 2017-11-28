Report: Gov. Charlie Baker To Run For Re-Election

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is reportedly running for re-election.
The Republican was widely expected to run for a second term in 2018 with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and will make it official on Tuesday, according to the State House News Service.
Baker has consistently ranked among the most popular governors in the country, with an approval rating of nearly 70 percent according to a recent Morning Consult poll.
He told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller in a recent interview that he’s proud of the job his administration has done working with both Republicans and Democrats.
“We have good relationships with our colleagues on both sides of the aisle, good relationships with our colleagues in local government. We built a bipartisan cabinet,” he said.
Three Democrats — Newton Mayor Setti Warren, former Patrick administration executive Jay Gonzalez and environmentalist Bob Massie — have all announced campaigns for governor.