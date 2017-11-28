Stolen Backhoe Rips Into Several Parked Cars In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – At least five cars in Cambridge were seriously damaged early Tuesday morning by a stolen backhoe.

A resident on Hubbard Avenue called officers around 4 a.m. to report a loud noise.

cambridge1 Stolen Backhoe Rips Into Several Parked Cars In Cambridge

One of the cars damaged by a backhoe in Cambridge.
(WBZ-TV)

When police arrived they found three cars damaged and two more banged up on Richdale Avenue.

“We believe it was a backhoe that came through and damaged the vehicles,” Deputy Police Superintendent Jack Albert told reporters. “We have no information on where the backhoe came from or where it went to.”

It was later found in the area of Avon Hill and Linnaean streets. There have been no arrests.

Albert said he was surprised that just one person called police, despite the amount of noise and damage in the middle of the night.

“I haven’t seen this in the 31 years as a police officer. This is a rarity,” Albert said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police.

