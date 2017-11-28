Bruins’ Krejci, DeBrusk Out Wednesday; Starting Goalie To Be Determined

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruce Cassidy still hasn’t decided on a starting goaltender for the Bruins on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the team is still dealing with various injuries up front. The coach confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that David Krejci re-aggravated an upper-body injury and will not play on Wednesday. Rookie winger Jake DeBrusk (upper-body) is also out.

Despite the absence of Krejci and DeBrusk, Cassidy added that Brad Marchand and David Backes will both be game-time decisions against the Lightning. Backes has had a surprisingly quick recovery since having part of his colon surgically removed nearly a month ago, which originally gave him an eight-week timetable. In addition, Cassidy said that Ryan Spooner’s status for Wednesday “looks good.”

The Bruins’ goaltending situation has become something of a “controversy” in recent weeks, as backup Anton Khudobin has performed well (seven goals allowed, .945 save percentage in his last four starts) while starter Tuukka Rask has allowed three or more goals in each of his last six. The Bruins are 7-0-2 in games started by Khudobin this season, compared to 3-8-2 in Rask’s starts.

Cassidy is expected to name his starting goalie against Tampa Bay on Wednesday morning.

In other injury news, Anders Bjork skated briefly before practice in a red non-contact jersey on Tuesday. He has been out since Nov. 11 with an undisclosed injury.