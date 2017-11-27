Report: Low-Ankle Sprain May Only Sideline Patriots RT LaAdrian Waddle For Few Weeks

BOSTON (CBS) —  We’re getting a clearer picture on one of the many injuries the Patriots suffered during Sunday’s 35-17 win over the Dolphins.

Backup right tackle LaAdrian Waddle, filling in for the injured Marcus Cannon, suffered a low-ankle sprain and may only miss a week or two, according to The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe. NESN’s Doug Kyed also reported that the injury is being considered “fairly minor,” according to his source.

Waddle was hurt in the second half, leading to third-stringer Cameron Fleming to take over at right tackle. The injuries are piling up on the New England offensive line, as Cannon has missed the last three weeks with an ankle injury and starting center David Andrews has missed the last two with an illness.

Brady was sacked once and hit eight times during Sunday’s win.

 

