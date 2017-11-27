Report: Kyle Van Noy Suffered ‘Minor’ Calf Injury, Prognosis Positive

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots lost a slew of bodies on Sunday afternoon, but the early news on one player who was injured appears to be mostly positive.
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy left the game with a calf injury that has been deemed “minor,” according to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe.
Van Noy left Sunday’s game five minutes into the fourth quarter, after he fought through a hold to sack Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore. He finished the game with six total tackles and two hits on the quarterback.
The 26-year-old Van Noy has become a critical member of the Patriots defense this season, especially with Dont’a Hightower suffering a season-ending injury. Van Noy has played in all 11 games, registering 70 total tackles and five sacks. He leads the team in tackles and is second in sacks.