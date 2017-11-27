Report: Kyle Van Noy Suffered ‘Minor’ Calf Injury, Prognosis Positive

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots lost a slew of bodies on Sunday afternoon, but the early news on one player who was injured appears to be mostly positive.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy left the game with a calf injury that has been deemed “minor,” according to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe.

Kyle Van Noy suffered a minor calf injury yesterday, per source. Too early to know if he’ll be ready for Sunday, but the absence isn’t expected to linger beyond that if he does have to sit out. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 27, 2017

Van Noy left Sunday’s game five minutes into the fourth quarter, after he fought through a hold to sack Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore. He finished the game with six total tackles and two hits on the quarterback.

The 26-year-old Van Noy has become a critical member of the Patriots defense this season, especially with Dont’a Hightower suffering a season-ending injury. Van Noy has played in all 11 games, registering 70 total tackles and five sacks. He leads the team in tackles and is second in sacks.