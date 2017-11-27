Report: Martellus Bennett Placed On Injured Reserve

Filed Under: Green Bay Packers, Injured Reserve, Local TV, Martellus Bennett, New England Patriots, NFL

BOSTON (CBS) — After playing in just two games following his controversial return to the Patriots, Martellus Bennett is reportedly heading to injured reserve.

The tight end was cut by the Packers back on November 9 with a “failure to disclose a medical condition” tag, and less than a day later was back on the Patriots. Bennett won a Super Bowl with New England last season before signing a three year, $20.25 million contract with Green Bay in the offseason.

Bennett and the Packers got into a war of words surrounding his departure from the team, and though he told his agent to let teams know he didn’t want to be claimed, the Patriots brought him back anyways. He played in two games and caught six passes for New England, but was inactive for Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

