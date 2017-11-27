Report: Martellus Bennett Placed On Injured Reserve

BOSTON (CBS) — After playing in just two games following his controversial return to the Patriots, Martellus Bennett is reportedly heading to injured reserve.

The tight end was cut by the Packers back on November 9 with a “failure to disclose a medical condition” tag, and less than a day later was back on the Patriots. Bennett won a Super Bowl with New England last season before signing a three year, $20.25 million contract with Green Bay in the offseason.

BREAKING: League source confirms #Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett will go on injured reserve. Played two games after being claimed on waivers from Packers. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 27, 2017

This is true. More the hamstring than the shoulder… though Bennett will now (finally) have shoulder surgery. https://t.co/cCx9Na2mnK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2017

Bennett and the Packers got into a war of words surrounding his departure from the team, and though he told his agent to let teams know he didn’t want to be claimed, the Patriots brought him back anyways. He played in two games and caught six passes for New England, but was inactive for Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins.