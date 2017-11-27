Man Struck And Killed Near Holiday Lights Display

Filed Under: Delaware State police, Longmeadow, Thomas R. Brock

BOSTON (AP/CBS) — A Longmeadow man was killed after being hit by a car near a Delaware home where people flock each year to see its elaborate Christmas lights, according to reports.

Delaware State Police say 62-year-old Thomas R. Brock was struck Friday night while crossing a street in Bear, Delaware. MassLive.com is reporting that Brock lived in Longmeadow.

Police say Brock was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Saturday.

Authorities say they don’t believe the 23-year-old driver, a Delaware resident, was going too fast. Police say neither one was impaired.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch