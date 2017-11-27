Man Struck And Killed Near Holiday Lights Display

BOSTON (AP/CBS) — A Longmeadow man was killed after being hit by a car near a Delaware home where people flock each year to see its elaborate Christmas lights, according to reports.
Delaware State Police say 62-year-old Thomas R. Brock was struck Friday night while crossing a street in Bear, Delaware. MassLive.com is reporting that Brock lived in Longmeadow.
Police say Brock was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Saturday.
Authorities say they don’t believe the 23-year-old driver, a Delaware resident, was going too fast. Police say neither one was impaired.
