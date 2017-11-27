Framingham Diner Reopens After Devastating Fire

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — J&M Diner in Framingham had a line around the corner on Monday morning–it is not an unusual sight, but it has been a while.

In March, the family owned-diner was destroyed in a fire. On Monday, they reopened their doors.

The scene outside J&M Diner.. 5 minutes before they open their doors once again @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/L7KlMj8GNE — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) November 27, 2017

“My daughter works here and the reason I’m first in line is because I brought her to work at quarter-after five,” said one man.

He recalled that his daughter was supposed to work the day of the fire but they found it had been destroyed overnight.

“That was on my birthday. I was supposed to be here for my birthday breakfast and there was no place, it was gone,” he said. “I’m stunned at how quickly they turned this thing around and got this place set up. Its a remarkable, enormous amount of work.”

The diner was one of 11 local businesses that burned down in the Old Path Village Plaza fire.

Its new location is 50 Worcester Road.

“I mean this was an incredibly popular place, if you ever saw this place during the week or on weekends there was always a line. The food is great, the value is wonderful, the family is spectacular.”