Drinking Coffee Can Reduce Death Risks

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – More good news for coffee lovers.

According to a large review or more than 200 studies, drinking three cups a day of either caffeinated or decaffeinated brew can reduce your risk of dying from all causes by 17 percent and can reduce your risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Drinking caffeinated coffee, in particular, was linked to lower risks for heart disease, liver disease, cancer and other health problems.

Coffee did pose some health risks.  For example, high coffee consumption in pregnancy was linked to miscarriage, low birth weight and preterm birth and may slightly increase the risk of fracture in women.

But for most Americans, the data is pretty consistent that drinking coffee is generally safe and may actually be healthy for you.

