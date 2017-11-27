Gov. Baker To Sign Bill To Increase Fraudulent Handicap Parking Fines

BOSTON (CBS) — Governor Charlie Baker is set to sign a bill that would increase the penalty for handicap parking abuse.
A first time offender can be subject to a 500 dollar fine and 1,000 dollars for a second offense.
Last week, cell phone video caught an argument between two men over a handicap parking spot at a Boston Market in Swampscott.
Witnesses said an older man asked a younger man who was parked in a handicap space to move. A fight broke out and the older man was pushed to the ground.
Police are looking into the incident.