Gov. Baker To Sign Bill To Increase Fraudulent Handicap Parking Fines

BOSTON (CBS) — Governor Charlie Baker is set to sign a bill that would increase the penalty for handicap parking abuse.

A first time offender can be subject to a 500 dollar fine and 1,000 dollars for a second offense.

Last week, cell phone video caught an argument between two men over a handicap parking spot at a Boston Market in Swampscott.

Cell phone video shows a fight between two men at a Boston Market in Swampscott (Photo Courtesy: Marcie Berry)

Witnesses said an older man asked a younger man who was parked in a handicap space to move. A fight broke out and the older man was pushed to the ground.

Police are looking into the incident.

