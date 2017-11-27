Gov. Baker To Sign Bill To Increase Fraudulent Handicap Parking Fines

Massage Envy Therapists Face Sexual Assault Allegations From Over 180 WomenThe women say therapists at the popular chain groped them and committed other sexual acts.

Gov. Baker To Sign Bill To Increase Fraudulent Handicap Parking FinesA first time offender can now be subject to a 500 dollar fine.

Framingham Diner Reopens After Devastating FireIn March, the family owned-diner was destroyed in a fire. On Monday, they reopened their doors.

Tufts Postpones Scaramucci Event Following Threat To Sue School NewspaperTufts University has postponed a scheduled event with Anthony Scaramucci after he threatened to sue the school's newspaper.