Tufts Postpones Scaramucci Event Following Threat To Sue School Newspaper

MEDFORD (CBS) — Tufts University has postponed a scheduled event with Anthony Scaramucci after he threatened to sue the school’s newspaper.

The former White House communications director and Tufts graduate was set to speak at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy Monday.

Anthony Scaramucci.

Anthony Scaramucci. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
But earlier this month, a graduate student wrote a column criticizing Scaramucci’s position on a Fletcher advisory board.

Camilo A. Caballero wrote in The Tufts Daily that Scaramucci was an “unethical opportunist” and “sold his soul in contradiction to his own purported beliefs for a seat in that White House.”

The Boston Globe reports Scaramucci’s attorney promised legal action unless the paper apologized and retracted the column.

Scaramucci says he’s not trying to limit free speech, just protecting himself against “false attacks.”

