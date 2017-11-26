Woman Dead After Lawrence Car Crash, Shooting

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Police are investigating the death of a woman who was shot on Hillside Avenue in Lawrence on Sunday evening.

Officials said the woman was found in a crashed car around 5 p.m. She was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead.

One nearby resident said, “I heard a really loud sound because people around here usually do the fireworks so I think it’s very normal so I didn’t even go out and look.”

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera believes the shooting was drug related and that the woman was not from the neighborhood.

“I think if we can get less and less people needing to buy drugs and less people selling drugs and less availability of illegal weapons, I think we’d be better off, we wouldn’t be having things like this happen in the city,” he said.

The mayor went door-to-door talking to residents about their concerns.

A woman said she takes active measures to stay safe on her street.

“We try to go home early and straight into the house and we always have the light on.”

Police have not released any more information at this time.