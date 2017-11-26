‘Trees For Troops’ Sends Christmas Trees Around The World

WINCHESTER (CBS) — Local garden centers are trying to help America’s men and women in uniform feel home for the holidays even if they are overseas.

Mahoney’s Garden has partnered with FedEx for the 13th year to for the Trees For Troops program which delivers Christmas trees to service members.

When you pick out your family’s holiday tree, you can purchase another tree to donate to the troops for 30 dollars.

The trees are delivered to troops and their families on over 65 military bases worldwide.

“There’s a lot of special people there who need recognition and need something to show that over here we still care for them and that we want them to have a great Christmas,” said Patrick Parent, assistant general manager in Winchester.

All Mahoney’s locations in Winchester, Chelmsford, Tewksbury, Falmouth, Brighton, Osterville, and Concord are participating.