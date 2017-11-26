Phantom Gourmet: Double Chin In Chinatown

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s Chinatown has been undergoing a face-lift over the last few years. And the best part of the transformation is its Double Chin.

“Whenever someone comes in here for the first time, they’re just like ‘whoa,’” said Gloria Chin.

Opened about a year ago, this bright, cute, seventy seat spot is the creation of Gloria and Emily Chin, a pair of stylish sisters whose love of puns inspired the restaurant’s quirky name.

“So my name is Gloria, last name Chin. My sister Emily and I started this business together, so that’s why it is called Double Chin,” Gloria explained.

In fact, the name Double Chin actually has a double meaning, because after a couple meals here, you might be sporting a double chin yourself since the menu is filled with some of the craziest guilty pleasures you’ll ever eat.

“Everyone loves it, the only think is that they feel like they’re gonna need to put on their yoga pants when they leave here,” Gloria said.

The food here is best described as Asian-American fusion-fun, with dishes that reflect Gloria’s experience growing up as a part of two cultures.

“I like the Asian fusion aspect, because I feel like it really tells a story. I grew up in a Chinese household in America, and I wanted to create a menu that had sort of both worlds in it,” Gloria said.

There are Asian twists on all kinds of American classics like mac and cheese, French fries and chicken wings.

Plus there are outrageously over the top desserts, that are absolutley eye-popping.

“We want people to keep in mind that we have really epic desserts before they order everything else so that they can order accordingly,” Gloria warned.

“And I love the wow factor.”