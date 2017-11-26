Pet Parade: MSPCA’s Cape Cod Adoption Center

BOSTON (CBS) — A variety of animals up for adoption through the MSPCA’s Cape Cod Adoption Center were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Smoothie, a 1.5-year-old English bulldog is described as friendly and social. He previously lived with another dog and should get along with just about anyone.

Cream Puff is a young Lionhead rabbit who won’t grow much more than its current weight. Cream Puff would be able to safely hop around a new home, watching TV and relaxing with a new owner.

Emily and Sandy are two cats who will be adopted together. Both are seven months old and would get along with older children.

For more information, visit the MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center website.