Pet Parade: MSPCA’s Cape Cod Adoption Center

Filed Under: Local TV, MSPCA, Nick Giovanni, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) — A variety of animals up for adoption through the MSPCA’s Cape Cod Adoption Center were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

smoothie Pet Parade: MSPCAs Cape Cod Adoption Center

Smoothie visits the Pet Parade. (WBZ-TV)

Smoothie, a 1.5-year-old English bulldog is described as friendly and social. He previously lived with another dog and should get along with just about anyone.

creampuff Pet Parade: MSPCAs Cape Cod Adoption Center

Cream Puff is looking for a new home. (WBZ-TV)

Cream Puff is a young Lionhead rabbit who won’t grow much more than its current weight. Cream Puff would be able to safely hop around a new home, watching TV and relaxing with a new owner.

emily Pet Parade: MSPCAs Cape Cod Adoption Center

Emily is up for adoption. (WBZ-TV)

Emily and Sandy are two cats who will be adopted together. Both are seven months old and would get along with older children.

For more information, visit the MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch