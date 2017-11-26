Martellus Bennett Not Expected To Play Against Dolphins

Filed Under: Local TV, Martellus Bennett, New England Patriots, NFL News

BOSTON (CBS) – Martellus Bennett has been playing through the pain this season. But he won’t be able to continue that trend on Sunday.

The recently acquired Patriots tight end is not expected to play at Gillette Stadium as New England hosts the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

Bennett was listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report of the week with shoulder and hamstring injuries.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola, listed as questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

