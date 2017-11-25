Shoppers Urged To Stay Local On Small Business Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) – With Black Friday a thing of the past, shoppers are being encouraged to shop local as Massachusetts takes part in Small Business Weekend.

In asking residents to shop small, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said that for every dollar spent locally, 68 cents stays local compared to only 43 cents spent at national retailers.

“Our local retailers and small businesses are critical to Massachusetts small towns and major cities,” said Baker. “Shopping local helps build our local economies and support the businesses who employ 1.4 million Massachusetts residents.”

The Retail Association of Massachusetts began a social media called #BuyInMA to remind shoppers to stay local.

Nationally, Small Business Saturday urges customers to visit local stores. Massachusetts’ Small Business Weekend is designed to coincide with that annual tradition.

“Main Streets and small shopping districts in our cities and towns are of the heart of the Massachusetts economy,” said Mass. Housing and Economic Development Secretary Jay Ash. “When our small businesses prosper, they create more jobs, build economic success and offer new opportunities to burgeoning and long-standing industries here in Massachusetts.”