Pair Arrested After Attack On Elderly Woman In Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) – Police have arrested two people in connection with a violent attack on a 92-year-old woman.

Kayla Noel-Brown, 26, of Quincy and Markell Cruz, 27, of Somerville are accused of knocking down and robbing Doris Prendiville as she was walking to get a newspaper on Nov. 19. The attack sent Prendiville to the hospital with a fractured sternum.

Both Noel-Brown and Cruz are charged with unarmed robbery of an elderly person, assault and battery on an elderly person, and conspiracy. Both were being held on bail, according to police. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Quincy District Court.

Prendiville was returning from her normal Sunday morning walk to buy the newspaper at a nearby CVS when she was knocked over by a man who grabbed her purse. A Good Samaritan helped her back to her apartment building.

“It’s violent, he didn’t hold back,” said Quincy Police Lt. John Steele. “She went right down, things go flying up in the air. It’s very disturbing.”

Her purse was found next to a nearby dumpster with $30 stolen.

As police began to gather surveillance video from the area, they quickly noticed a mystery woman hugging the elderly victim in the lobby of the building.