MGH Sending Team To Puerto Rico For Hurricane Relief

Filed Under: hurricane relief, Local TV, Mass General Hospital, Puerto Rico

FRAMINGHAM (AP) — Massachusetts is sending a team of medical professionals to help with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The state Emergency Management Agency says the 26-person team from Massachusetts General Hospital will deploy Saturday and work on the Caribbean island for about 16 days.

The team includes 15 nurses, four nurse practitioners, five doctors, one physician assistant and one logistics and security staffer.

mgh MGH Sending Team To Puerto Rico For Hurricane Relief

A team from Massachusetts General Hospital prepares to leave for Puerto Rico. (Image Credit: MGH)

The EMA has previously announced deployments for roughly 70 local and state law enforcement officers and dozens of other government staffers as part of the national mutual aid system that facilitates state-to-state disaster assistance.

Massachusetts has among the highest concentrations of Puerto Rican families in the country. Thousands of the island territory’s U.S. citizens are still homeless weeks after Hurricane Maria hit Sept. 20.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch