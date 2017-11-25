NYC Marathon Champion Shalene Flanagan Runs In Her Hometown

MARBLEHEAD (CBS) – New York City Marathon Champion Shalene Flanagan came back for a run Saturday in her hometown of Marblehead.

About 1,000 runners took part in the “Back to the Track” 5K. High school runners also took part in a run named for Flanagan.

While spending time in her hometown, Flanagan said she has also enjoyed having the chance to meet with young women who are interested in running.

“Being able to share my experience with the young women that are growing up here, I’m hoping that maybe there’s that next Shalene that’s coming up, and just showing them that with just some really hard work and dedication, that it’s unlimited what their potential is and what they’re capable of,” Flanagan told WBZ-TV.

Earlier this month, Flanagan became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon since 1977.

Flanagan, a 2000 graduate of Marblehead High and a three-time Boston Marathon elite runner, joined WBZ-TV’s marathon broadcast team earlier this year.