Driver Killed In Woburn Crash

WOBURN (CBS) – A Maine driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 on Saturday, state police said.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., troopers from the State Police Barracks in Medford responded to reports of a crash on I-93 northbound, just south of Exit 37A in Woburn.

Upon arrival, Trooper Stephen Browning found that a 2009 Honda Fit, driven by a 48-year-old woman from Kennebunk, Maine, had struck a GMC Yukon from behind. The GMC Yukon was then pushed into a 2012 Honda Civic.

The driver and sole occupant of the Honda Fit was seriously injured and transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where she later died. Authorities did not release the woman’s name on Saturday.

Neither the driver of the Yukon, a 42-year-old man from Kentwood, Michigan, nor any of his six passengers were injured. The driver and sole occupant of the Honda Civic was not injured.

A preliminary investigation found that traffic was slowed or at near standstill prior to the crash due to regular commuters, when the Honda Fit struck the GMC Yukon at a speed greater than that of the other traffic, state police said. The three right travel lanes were closed from approximately one hour and were reopened at approximately 6:55 p.m.

The crash remain under investigation by troopers assigned to the State Police Medford Barracks. Assisting in the investigating were Troop A Community Action Team, State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services, Woburn Fire and EMS, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.