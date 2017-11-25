Centro: ABCD Offering Help With Heating Bills & Helping Hurricane Victims

November 25, 2017

Are you ready for the frigid temperatures this winter? On this edition of Centro, we tell you about a free program that wants to help you pay for your heating bills! The non-profit organization ABCD (Action for Boston Community Development Agency) is urging struggling income-eligible families to apply for fuel assistance. Last year, over 26,000 households received help from ABCD’s Fuel Assistance Program and their Winter Emergency Campaign. This year, they are going the extra mile to help hurricane victims as well. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with ABCD Citywide Boston Hispanic Center Director Ivana Serret. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

WINTER EMERGENCY CAMPAIGN

ABCD Fuel Assistance

Hotline: 617-357-6012

www.bostonabcd.org

Donations: 617-348-6559

www.bostonabcd.org/give



