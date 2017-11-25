Tubas Take Over Faneuil Hall For Christmas Concert

BOSTON (AP) — Downtown Boston had a tuba takeover on Saturday.
More than 150 tuba players lugged their instruments to Faneuil Hall Marketplace for this weekend’s 32nd annual Boston Tuba Christmas Concert.
Saturday afternoon’s free concert was held at the west end of the sprawling marketplace.
The event was sponsored by the Harvey Phillips Foundation, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to developing, expanding and preserving music.
Organizers say the offbeat concert is meant to be a celebration of “the beloved, respected and joyous tuba culture that exists today.”
