Police Help Deliver Baby At Home Thanksgiving Night

Filed Under: Local TV, Police Deliver Baby, Stoneham

STONEHAM (CBS) — Two police officers helped deliver a baby in a Stoneham home late Thursday evening.

Just before 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Stoneham Police got a call about a woman in labor in a home on Pleasant Street, according to officials.

Upon arrival, Officers Christopher Murphy and Michael Colotti found the woman in labor and knew she would not make it to a hospital in time.

They began providing aid, helping her onto her back, and propping her up before the delivery.

stoneham baby w officer Police Help Deliver Baby At Home Thanksgiving Night

A Stoneham Police Officer holds a baby he helped deliver on Thanksgiving (Photo Courtesy: Stoneham Police)

Shortly after, the Stoneham Fire Department and EMS took the woman and her healthy newborn son to Winchester Hospital.

This is the woman’s third child.

“I’m proud of Officers Murphy and Colotti for their calm and professional response last night,” Chief McIntyre said. “This isn’t something that happens every day, and I want to congratulate the new mother and father on the birth of their son.”

