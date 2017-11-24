Patriots-Dolphins Week 12 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots will play in front of their home crowd for the first time in nearly a month when they host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It’s just a brief appearance back home, as the Pats will hit the road for three straight after Sunday’s game, including a Monday night tilt down in Miami in two weeks. It’s the start of a three-game stretch against AFC East opponents, with four of New England’s final five games against division foes.

Here’s how the WBZ-TV Sports team sees Sunday’s game playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

After taking care of business on the road, the Patriots are finally back home again. Yes, it’s Thanksgiving weekend but there’s no doubt Bill Belichick will have this team focused for Sunday — and there’s not a thing the Dolphins can do about it.

The Patriots are clicking. They know it, the Dolphins know it, and so does the rest of the NFL.

Patriots 38, Miami 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

These are two teams heading in opposite directions. The Pats have won six straight while the Dolphins have lost four straight. Miami always seems to play New England tough and that can be seen in Tom Brady’s 20-9 lifetime mark against the Phins.

But – Brady is 13-1 at home against the Dolphins and that one loss was a meaningless Week 17 regular season game in the 2005 season when he left after one quarter. The Dolphins offense could score some points, but too much Brady here.

Patriots 35, Dolphins 20

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

I’m going to keep this one short and clear. The Pats are back in the division and even though Miami gives them problems at times, they really never do in Foxboro.

New England is rolling is all three phases and there is no reason to think that’s going to change. I’m expecting Malcolm Butler gets a pick six, and the Patriots roll to their seventh straight victory.

Patiots 34, Dolphins 14

