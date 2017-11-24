Man Charged With Killing To Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The arraignment of a man charged with killing a West Roxbury man was put on hold so he can undergo a mental health evaluation.

Nathurlon Munnerlyn, 39, was ordered Friday to be held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital pending trial.

Munnerlyn was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of 40-year-old Brian Sweeney. Police say Sweeney was found suffering from “undetermined traumatic injuries” inside a West Roxbury home on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they ruled Sweeney’s death as a homicide and an interview with Munnerlyn revealed he assaulted, beat, and killed Sweeney by “means of a knife,” according to court documents.

After about an hour in court on Friday, designated forensic psychologist Helene Presskreischer told the Judge that Munnerlyn did not see to understand the severity of the situation.

She said Munnerlyn was interrupting everyone, including his own attorney, Tim Bradl, and later said he didn’t trust his attorney or want him as representation.

According to Bradl, Munnerlyn has had charges brought against him in the past but they were dropped for mental reasons.

Munnerlyn is due back in court on December 11.

The victim’s father tells the Boston Herald that his son had cognitive impairment but was a “good kid” who fell in with the wrong crowd and was easily manipulated.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

