Man Donates Kidney To Mother In Emotional Holiday Surprise

REVERE (CBS) – David Hernandez found the perfect gift for his mother for the holidays.

And he didn’t camp outside a store for Black Friday or spend hours shopping online.

He simply offered her his kidney.

For the last six years, his mom has suffered from kidney failure. She started dialysis two months ago and it’s been an exhausting experience for her.

“She goes 2-3 times a week in the morning for four hours each day. She then comes home drained, tired, and helpless and sleeps until 4-5 in the afternoon,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“She was full of life. Worked her full time job to provide for her 5 children and husband. Now she has 3 beautiful grandchildren that she cries for because in her mind she won’t make it to see them grow up.”

David got himself tested and discovered he was a perfect transplant match for his mother.

So he decided to turn Thanksgiving Day into Christmas Day this year by surprising her with a simple note.

David posted her reaction on Facebook.

He says he just wants her to know how thankful he is “to have such a strong beautiful, loving, and caring mother.”