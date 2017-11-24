Bruins Get Last Laugh After Questionable Review Awards Game-Tying Goal To Crobsy

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins were on the wrong end of a questionable call on Friday afternoon, but it didn’t cost them in the end.

With the Bruins up 3-2 on the Pittsburgh Penguins late in the second period, the NHL gave Sidney Crosby a game-tying tally because he’s Sidney Crosby. It was clear the officials blew the puck dead as it sat on goaltender Anton Khudobin’s hip after his sprawling effort, before Crobsy was able to poke it into the net. It may have been an early whistle, but it was a whistle nonetheless.

It was ruled a no goal on the ice, but that was overturned after a review, much to the surprise of the Bruins and everyone in attendance at the TD Garden.

The NHL later explained the ruling, saying the puck entered the net as the referee blew his whistle.

At 17:44 of the second period in the Penguins/Bruins game, the Situation Room initiated a video review to further examine a play at the Boston net. Video review determined that the puck was entering the net as the referee was blowing his whistle.

Boston challenged the play, calling for goalie interference on Crosby after he whacked Khudobin in the head before the puck came to rest on his hip. After another look, officials said they found no evidence of goaltender interference, and it was a 3-3 game. The Bruins also lost a timeout for losing their challenge.

The Bruins got the last laugh though, winning 4-3 on David Pastrnak’s goal early in the third period for their fourth straight victory.