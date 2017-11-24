Car Speeds Through Yards, Crashes Next To House

Filed Under: Bourne, Local TV

BOURNE (CBS) – Two people were seriously hurt when a car crashed, rolled over on its side and then landed next to a home on the Cape.

Bourne Police believe the driver of the 1999 Ford Escort was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle just before 11 p.m. on Shore Road.

bourne1 Car Speeds Through Yards, Crashes Next To House

(Image credit: David Curran –
SatelliteNewsService.com )

Investigators said the car was heading south when it veered off the road to the right and tore through three front yards before it hit a dirt planting bed embankment.  That launched the car into the air and on its side.  It hit an SUV and landed next to a house in a driveway.

bourne2 Car Speeds Through Yards, Crashes Next To House

(Image credit: David Curran –
SatelliteNewsService.com )

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Falmouth, and his passenger, a 31-year-old man from Bourne were trapped in the car.  They were eventually pulled out and rushed to a hospital in a medical rescue helicopter.

Their names have not been made public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch