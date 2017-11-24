Car Speeds Through Yards, Crashes Next To House

BOURNE (CBS) – Two people were seriously hurt when a car crashed, rolled over on its side and then landed next to a home on the Cape.

Bourne Police believe the driver of the 1999 Ford Escort was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle just before 11 p.m. on Shore Road.

Investigators said the car was heading south when it veered off the road to the right and tore through three front yards before it hit a dirt planting bed embankment. That launched the car into the air and on its side. It hit an SUV and landed next to a house in a driveway.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Falmouth, and his passenger, a 31-year-old man from Bourne were trapped in the car. They were eventually pulled out and rushed to a hospital in a medical rescue helicopter.

Their names have not been made public.