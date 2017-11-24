‘Boston Winter’ Returns To City Hall Plaza

Filed Under: Boston Winter, Local TV

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s City Hall Plaza is transforming once again into a winter wonderland.

The city is opening a slew of winter activities on the expansive brick plaza Friday.

bostonwinter2 Boston Winter Returns To City Hall Plaza

The Boston Winter event at City Hall Plaza. (WBZ-TV)

The highlights include an outdoor skating path, holiday shopping market, Christmas tree maze, Santa house, Bavarian village, live performances and other attractions.

It’s the second year for the seasonal space, part of the city’s broader efforts to revive the plaza.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says last year’s success shows the potential for City Hall Plaza to serve as a holiday destination. Officials estimate more than 300,000 people visited “Boston Winter” last year.

The winter space will be open seven days a week.

bostonwinter Boston Winter Returns To City Hall Plaza

The Boston Winter event at City Hall Plaza. (WBZ-TV)

The holiday market and related attractions will run through Dec. 31.

The outdoor skating path will remain open through February.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch