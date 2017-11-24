Black Friday Bargain Hunters Come From Overseas To Visit Wrentham Outlets

WRENTHAM (CBS) – The Black Friday craze is well underway at the Wrentham Outlets with stores offering amazing deals, some as drastic as 70-percent off.

The sales are so good they’re attracting bargain hunters from across the world.

Jimmy Doyle may be the most dedicated Black Friday shopper of them all – he came in from Ireland.

“Just here for 48 hours, purely for the shopping,” he told WBZ-TV, adding that they don’t have sales like this at home.

“No, not as good as this, I mean the value here is unbelievable!”

The mega deals are hard to resist and many people were up before the sun to get in line at their favorite stores.

“All the guys at home think were crazy for waking up this early,” one woman said.

One shopper got really lucky. She found a golden ticket in her breakfast sandwich, making her the winner of a $5,000 shopping spree.

But for at least one mother and daughter, taking part in Black Friday is about more than the sweet sales.

“Part of it’s because of the excitement of just being out with all these people. It’s not even the deals that bring us out all the time, it’s just being part of all the crowds,” the daughter told WBZ.

“It’s a day for us as well so we enjoy it. We have a good time,” the mother said.

With thousands of people expected to flood the outlets, security has been boosted.

Barriers are in place in front of stores and walkways, while trucks coming in have been pre-screened, making sure all the shoppers have a fun and safe time.