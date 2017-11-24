Black Friday Shoppers Up Early For Best Deals

By Nick Giovanni
Filed Under: Black Friday, Holiday Shopping, Local TV

BRAINTREE (CBS) – Reports of Black Friday’s demise were greatly exaggerated, at least based on the traffic at South Shore Plaza early Friday morning.

“Twelve o’clock when the doors opened it was a mad house,” one shopper told WBZ-TV.

A steady stream of shoppers assembled long before midnight to pull the all-nighter.

“As a family, we’ve been doing it over 30 years,” said a member of the self-described “Bella’s Elite Shopping Team.”

shop2 Black Friday Shoppers Up Early For Best Deals

Bella’s Elite Shopping Team back at the South Shore Plaza for Black Friday 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Some were up early on the hunt for the best deals by the cartload.

“This year, I got everything really cheap, really good and available, that was the big thing,” another team member told WBZ.

Others were just maintaining an annual tradition.

shop3 Black Friday Shoppers Up Early For Best Deals

(WBZ-TV)

“You just do it. It’s like something you have to do the day after Thanksgiving,” said one man.

“Why not? What am I doing at home, you know what I mean?” another shopper explained.

shopping1 Black Friday Shoppers Up Early For Best Deals

Black Friday shoppers at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree. (WBZ-TV)

No matter the motive, the takeaway from the turnout was Black Friday is still a force to be reckoned with.

“Everybody’s been saying that the malls are dead,” a man told WBZ. “We had a very robust crowd.”

And if you decide to head out to any mall, Framingham police had this advice for drivers.

More from Nick Giovanni
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch