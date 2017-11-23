The Price Is Right’s Biggest Fan Is A 7-Year-Old Boy

BANGOR, Maine (CBS) – Jackson Woodworth loves The Price is Right.

He’s been watching the show since he was 2. Now, at the age of 7, he really knows his stuff.

“It’s a game show and it has six different games other than contestant’s row, big wheel and the showcase,” he told CBS station WABI-TV.

His home and yard in Bangor, Maine are filled with his own pricing games. Plinko, Punch a Bunch, Cliffhangers and even the big wheel.

The Price is Right has been on TV since 1972 and Jackson appreciates it’s past. But, he really enjoys the new version.

“Most people like Bob Barker more since he’s been on longer, but we are still learning about Drew Carey. Since I haven’t been born with Bob Barker, I pretty much like Drew Carey better. He’s hilarious. He’s a comedian and he’s just wonderful,” Jackson said.

He’s spent the last five years perfecting his pricing.

“I’ve been to “The Price is Right Live” twice and once I got the showcase exactly right,” he said.

He’s hoping to make it to California some day to attend a live show in person.

“There is a one out of every seat in the audience, so there’s really good odds coming against me, but if I work hard enough and get to California, I think I probably could,” Jackson said.

He’s already pictured what it will sound like if Drew Carey calls his name.

“Jackson Woodworth come on down! You’re the next contestant on ‘The Price is Right,’” he said.

“Oh yeah. I would probably scream my mouth out that I couldn’t scream again.”