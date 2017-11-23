New Hampshire Shoppers Get A Jump Start On Sales Thursday

SALEM, New Hampshire (CBS) — For some, Thanksgiving traditions don’t only include a family meal, they include a family shopping trip.

Bertha Hilton lives in Maine. She brought her daughter and grandkids along for their second year of shopping in New Hampshire on Thursday evening.

“We’re gonna shop here and then we’re gonna go to Maine and shop when they open at 12:01,” said Hilton.

Shopper Lisa Beaulieu, from Lawrence, was first in line at Toys ‘R’ Us in Salem.

“We ate at one. We had a nice dinner at one, kids took off and then mommy took off,” she explained.

“The savings, I noticed are good. Just to me, like watching budget it’s worth it. I know some people say I’m crazy but it is worth it.”

Long lines of early holiday shoppers wrap around Toys R Us; Kohl’s on #Thanksgiving in Salem, #NH ahead of #BlackFriday @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/l3UAzO3DLE — Chantee Lans WBZ (@ChanteeLans) November 24, 2017

Across town, Kohl’s opened its doors at 5 p.m. and Best Buy opened an hour later.

Walmart has been open since Thursday morning, but the biggest deals there began at 6 p.m.

“I think it’s fun. Just an adrenaline rush trying to get whatever you want,” said Kyle Panas.

Jim Panas said he was looking for a TV at Walmart because Best Buy lines were too long.

Orbis Mateo had the same idea, grabbing a 40-inch TV at Walmart.