Six Families Displaced After Manchester Fire

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (CBS) — Residents of a multi-family home on Hancock Street in Manchester were forced to sleep elsewhere Thursday night after a fire damaged their building.
According to fire officials, two firefighters and a person living in the house obtained minor injuries.
Four dogs and one rabbit were rescued from the home by firefighters.
Fire officials said the fire broke out on the second floor was accidentally sparked by the “careless disposal of smoking materials.”
The Red Cross has been asked to help out the six displaced families.
Officials estimate $150,000 was done in damage.