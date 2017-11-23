Historic Church Hosts Free Thanksgiving Meal For Community

PEMBROKE (CBS) — A historic church in Pembroke is starting a new tradition.

For the first year, the 300-year-old First Church of Pembroke is providing a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants it.

“What better thing to do on a Thanksgiving Day than to help other people?” asked one volunteer.

A feast for over 100 people has been prepared; the church’s pastor said they will continue serving throughout the day until they run out of food or people stop coming.

Centerpieces and food for the event were donated and volunteers have been cooking all week.

“I’ve had Thanksgiving every year and the food’s been made for me but I wanted to give back,” said one volunteer.

Another explained, “It’s to show them that there is places they can come, and our door is always open, no ones refused, and if you can’t come we have people delivering meals today.”