Historic Church Hosts Free Thanksgiving Meal For Community

Filed Under: Anna Meiler, Local TV, Pembroke, Thanksgiving

PEMBROKE (CBS) — A historic church in Pembroke is starting a new tradition.

For the first year, the 300-year-old First Church of Pembroke is providing a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants it.

“What better thing to do on a Thanksgiving Day than to help other people?” asked one volunteer.

pembroketables Historic Church Hosts Free Thanksgiving Meal For Community

Thanksgiving tables at the First Church of Pembroke (WBZ-TV)

A feast for over 100 people has been prepared; the church’s pastor said they will continue serving throughout the day until they run out of food or people stop coming.

Centerpieces and food for the event were donated and volunteers have been cooking all week.

volunteerspembroke Historic Church Hosts Free Thanksgiving Meal For Community

Some volunteers that helped put on the first free Thanksgiving at a historic church in Pembroke (WBZ-TV)

“I’ve had Thanksgiving every year and the food’s been made for me but I wanted to give back,” said one volunteer.

Another explained, “It’s to show them that there is places they can come, and our door is always open, no ones refused, and if you can’t come we have people delivering meals today.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch