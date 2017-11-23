Keller @ Large: Thankful To Be From Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Happy Thanksgiving! This is a day for family and friends, for football, and for food. But most of all it’s a moment to give thanks for all our blessings.

Everyone has their own personal list. But let me name a few things I’m thankful for that maybe you can relate to as well.

I’m thankful to have Thanksgiving at my house every year, so I don’t have to get stuck in nightmares like this gargantuan holiday-related traffic jam in Los Angeles. Look at that!

Come to think of it, even though the traffic around Boston can be a drag, I’m thankful to live here, not there.

I’m especially thankful to live in a city that loves its sports and is rewarded with consistently excellent teams. I have friends who are die-hard New York sports fans, and believe me, they are desperately jealous of our consistent success.

I try to console them by praising their bagels, but it doesn’t seem to help.

I’m thankful for the four seasons we enjoy here, especially those lazy Boston summers and the spectacular New England fall. And while I really don’t care for winter I’m thankful for my fireplace, which you’ll find me in front of every night until spring comes.

I’m thankful for you, the WBZ-TV audience, the smart, opinionated, down-to-earth folks who keep me honest and let me know when they love – and hate – what I’m saying.

And most of all, I’m thankful that my mom and dad had the good sense to move here, to the birthplace of Thanksgiving, so many years ago, so I could grow up learning the meaning of the four most beautiful words in the English language – I am a Bostonian.

