Wednesday’s Child: 4-Year-Old Jobak

Jobak is a fun loving four-year old boy of Cape Verdean descent. Jobak typically makes people smile with his sweet spirit and determination. Jobak loves water and looks forward to having bath time. Jobak also enjoys playing and exploring in the outdoors. During summer months, he can often be seen running around in the sprinkler. Jobak likes to have sensory items he can play with to help soothe him. He also likes toys that light up or play music.

Jobak is legally freed for adoption. There is a recruitment plan for four visits per year with his birth parents and monthly visits with his siblings who are being recruited for separately. Jobak’s social worker is open to any type of two-parent family where Jobak can be the youngest or only child.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.