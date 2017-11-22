Truck Crashes Into Parked Cars, House In Burlington

BURLINGTON (CBS) – A Burlington home was damaged after a truck crashed into two parked cars on Bedford Street Wednesday night.

Police say the driver of the Ford F-150 cut across Bedford Street from Humboldt Ave and struck the parked cars, sending them into the house. The crash damaged the front of the home and its roof. A muffler from one of the vehicles was left dangling from a gutter.

The driver, a 46-year-old Burlington man, told police he experienced a medical issue before the crash. He refused treatment at the scene but a female passenger was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, who has not been identified, will be summonsed for operating to endanger.

No one inside the home was injured, but two people who live there are displaced.