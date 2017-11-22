Don’t Let Tom Brady’s Achilles Injury Ruin Your Thanksgiving

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady didn’t practice for the Patriots on Wednesday, and he popped up on the injury report with what the team has deemed an Achilles injury.

There’s no reason, however, for panic to spread throughout New England.

For one, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reported that Brady will play on Sunday against Miami. Moreover, Tom Brady always plays on Sunday.

Aside from his torn knee in 2008, when there really was no other option than to miss the whole year, Brady has played through every single nick, cut, bruise, bump and ailment he’s encountered over the course of his 18-year career.

And with the added pressure of presenting an air of invincibility, due to his business ventures as a master of health and wellness, he’s not going to suddenly start missing games now.

Details on the injury for now remain murky, but it might be safe to assume that Brady limped away from a dangerous hit from Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack on Sunday. The play drew a 15-yard penalty on Mack for roughing the passer, as Brady was hit below the waist and was twisted to the ground after he had released a pass.

Brady stayed in the game for three more plays, twice handing off to James White and throwing an incompletion to Brandin Cooks before giving way to Stephen Gostkowski for a field goal. Brady did not return for the following drive, though that was with the Patriots leading 33-8 with just 2:34 left in the game.

Brady dealt with an injury last season, after he took a heavy hit to his thigh from a speeding Kam Chancellor in Week 10. Brady required some extra treatment from the training staff in the weeks that followed, but it hardly slowed him down. He threw for 16 touchdowns and just one touchdown the rest of the way in the regular season, and he was in good enough shape to engineer the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history on a night when he took 99 snaps while withstanding a number of hits in the Patriots’ win over the Falcons.

Plus, a quick glance at the full list of players who missed Wednesday’s practice — a group of six total players which included Rob Gronkowski and Patrick Chung — it appears as though a number of players needed a little break after a grueling 10-day excursion through Colorado and Mexico.

So, to sum it all up, Tom Brady will be just fine. Enjoy your turkey.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.