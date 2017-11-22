Stephen Gostkowski Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — No matter what the altitude may have been, making a 62-yard field goal is going to bring with it an accolade or two.

For Stephen Gostkowski, that came in the form of being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11. It’s the sixth time in Gostkowski’s career that he’s earned the award.

Gostkowski booted the 62-yarder prior to halftime to put the Patriots up 17-0 over the Raiders. They’d go on to win 33-8.

In the win, Gostkowski also successfully kicked a 51-yard field goal, a 40-yard field goal, and a 29-yard field goal, in addition to going 3-for-3 on PATs.

The 62-yarder was the longest in Patriots faranchise history, and given the high altitude of Mexico City, the ball passed through the uprights with plenty of room to spare:

It was the third time in Gostkowski’s career that he successfully kicked two field goals of at least 50 yards in the same game.