Randolph Police Investigating Shooting Behind Apartment Complex

RANDOLPH (CBS) – Police are looking for the suspect who shot and injured a 26-year-old man near an apartment complex and then drove away.

Randolph Police Chief William Pace said the victim’s injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests had been made by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police had no immediate description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers responded to a parking lot behind an apartment complex located at 28 Reed St. about 1:36 p.m. Wednesday after receiving several reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a Randolph resident, with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh area of one leg.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

The Norfolk County Crime Prevention and Control unit and State Police Crime Scene Services are assisting Randolph Police in their investigation.