Patriots Cut Cassius Marsh, Add LB Eric Lee Off Bills Practice Squad

BOSTON (CBS) — Cassius Marsh’s brief stint in New England is over. The Patriots announced on Tuesday that they have cut the 25-year-old defensive end after nine games.

Marsh was acquired just before the start of the 2017 season from the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick, in addition to a seventh-round pick that Seattle previously sent to New England for cornerback Justin Coleman. He played just two defensive snaps and six on special teams on Sunday against the Raiders in Mexico City, allowing a 25-yard rush off the edge to Marshawn Lynch in the second quarter.

As a corresponding move, the Patriots signed defensive lineman Eric Lee off the Bills practice squad. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016 with the Texans and was active for the Bills in Week 4, but didn’t see the field.

Marsh registered a sack, a forced fumble, and 16 total tackles in his nine games with the Patriots. He also blocked a field goal attempt against the Falcons’ Matt Bryant in Week 7.