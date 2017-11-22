Mike Gorman: Celtics’ Struggling Bench Has Caused Big Deficits

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have won 16 games in a row, but it hasn’t all been easy. They’ve had to come back from sizable deficits in some of their recent wins, which has raised questions of what is causing their struggles in the middle of these games. Mike Gorman believes he has the answer.

NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics play-by-play man joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich for his weekly call on Wednesday morning, going over the latest regarding the team and their impressive win streak. When asked about the team’s issues with falling behind, particularly against inferior competition like the Mavericks, Gorman pinned those deficits on the offensive struggles of the Celtics’ otherwise defensively solid second unit.

“The bench has been responsible for that,” Gorman said. “They’ve just been shooting so terribly. When [Terry] Rozier and [Marcus] Smart are on the floor, you’re excellent defensively but they’re just not getting any offense out of those guys at all. … That is troubling. And it troubles Brad, offensively, that they’re not able to get it done. … [The starters] just come back in and bail out games.”

Kyrie Irving has led those starters offensively, as he should, culminating with 47 points on Monday against the Mavs. But he’s also been unselfish and has dished the ball to teammates when they’re shooting well. Gorman compared Irving to a “dancer” in that he’s putting on a must-see performance every time he takes the floor.

“He’s a very special player, and he’s willing to involve others,” said Gorman. “When he gets the ball, you can just hear people [gasp]. … He’s got the best handle I’ve ever seen.”

