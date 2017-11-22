Butterball Offering Tips Via Text, Turkey Talk-Line

BOSTON (CBS) – If you are cooking the Thanksgiving turkey this year, and especially if you’re an amateur, have no fear there is help available!

Butterball is offering 24/7 support via text message for the second year in a row.

You can text a staff of turkey experts with questions about what size turkey to buy, how to thaw the bird, and more.

Photo Credit Thinkstock

Photo Credit Thinkstock

Butterball’s famous “Turkey Talk-Line” will also be in effect, if you prefer to talk with a real person.

The services are available on Thanksgiving Day and every day through December 24th.

You can call the butterball hotline at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456.

Those numbers are also available at Butterball.com, where you can also chat with turkey experts online.

